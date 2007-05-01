Cubic Pillow Has Holes for Sound, Phones

Talking with your girlfriend on the phone for hours on end is such a chore, but it can be less of one with this cubic pillow. Each of the six sides has a hole in the middle, so you can easily stick a phone receiver in there but still have the pleasure of lying down on a pillow.

You can also use this for watching TV, as one of your ears won't be muffled by the pillowâ€”something that's been a huge problem for the majority of the population, we're sure. Preorder now for just $17.

