Creative Zen Wav Leaked? Possible iPod Nano Competitor Spotted in Singapore

Just when we thought the Creative Zen Stone was the only thing they had up their sleeves, Creative's gone and released a Zen Wav in Singapore (their home country). The device looks like a Nano competitor with a set of integrated speakers, 2GB storage, FM radio, voice recording, and a photo/video playback mode.

There's no word whether this will be available in the US, but the price there in Singapore seems to be $117 when converted to bucks. But if Creative wants this to stand up to the best-selling iPod Nano they've got to bring the goods. And when we say goods, they take that to mean building a player that looks almost exactly like the Nano except for some speakers and a different control scheme.

