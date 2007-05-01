Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Creative X-Fi i600 Dock is Shiny, Powerful, iPod-Supported

creative_x-fi_i600.jpg

Remember the Creative X-Fi Z600 dock? It was a damn shiny dock from Creative that used the X-Fi sound processor and supported the line of Creative's Zen players. The are re-releasing it as the X-Fi i600 for the iPod. The system has 35-watt speakers and a 130-watt subwoofer along with an IR remote and piano black finish. This player carries a $600 price tag, and for that much this thing better play a lot more than just from my iPod. It should be able to compose a piece of music for that much. It sure does look pur-ty though. â€“Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles