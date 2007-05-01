Creative X-Fi i600 Dock is Shiny, Powerful, iPod-Supported

Remember the Creative X-Fi Z600 dock? It was a damn shiny dock from Creative that used the X-Fi sound processor and supported the line of Creative's Zen players. The are re-releasing it as the X-Fi i600 for the iPod. The system has 35-watt speakers and a 130-watt subwoofer along with an IR remote and piano black finish. This player carries a $600 price tag, and for that much this thing better play a lot more than just from my iPod. It should be able to compose a piece of music for that much. It sure does look pur-ty though.

Product Page [Via Technabob]