Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Corsair Survivor Flash Drives Good For Mudslides, Deep Sea Hijinks, Zombie Attacks

Survivor_Flash_Drive.jpg

Back in March, we introduced you to these ruggedized babies, but didn't have any specs or pricing, let alone a picture of one stuck in the mud. Now we're good to go. There's piping hot info and another, more explanatory pic, after the jump.

Flash_Survivor_Horizontal.jpg

Now we can tell you, for instance, that they are water-resistant to 200 meters, thanks to an ethylene propylene diene monomer seal. (You'll let me know if they made that one up, right?) We can also say that they are encased in Computer Numerical Control milled aluminum "as found in aircraft part production"â€”and perhaps even in the occasional aircraft part too.

As for zombie attacks, just show me a zombie with the motor skills to unscrew the lid, and the presence of mind to crack your data's 256-bit AES encryption (application included). You can't, can you? Didn't think so. The 4GB Flash Survivor costs $60, and the speedier 8GB Flash Survivor GT will set you back $130. â€“ Wilson Rothman

Product Page [Corsair]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles