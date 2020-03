These lamps from designers Emi Fujita and Shane Kohatsu are shaped like sunflowers, sort of, and collect solar power so they can light up your garden at night. The best part about these outdoor lights is that they don't have to be outdoors. You can attach these to the wall, as shown above, and they'll still do a good job collecting solar energy in order to be used at night.

Check out the gallery for more shots of these pretty lamps.

Project Page [Corona Solar Light via Sci Fi]