Coolness Roundup: Gadgets Prepare You for the Perfect Storm

Episode 89 of the hit podcast Coolness Roundup with Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher prepares you for the worst: What if havoc strikes? Hear about gadgets to get you through the Perfect Storm, as well as a scathing review of a cheap projector that proves that you really do get what you pay for.

The Gurus of Cool also deliver a piping-hot Rapid Fire Roundup of Cool Products they've seen during the week and more on this week's Coolness Roundup, a free download from the iTunes store or you can get it straight from the show's official website.

