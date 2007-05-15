Coolness Roundup: Adobe CS 3 Hands-On

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

coolness_logo330%5B1%5D.jpgJoin the gurus of cool in Coolness Roundup episode 87, praising and blasting product after product in lots of lively tech talk. This week, join Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher as they give you their hands-on impressions of Adobe's latest software uber-suite, CS3, and evaluate features of the as-yet-unreleased video editing application Adobe Premiere Pro CS3 as well as compositing app After Effects.

After that, get the real story on that eStarling picture frame, a second attempt at a Wi-Fi enabled display that flops just as badly as the first one did. Then Charlie and Stephen really separate the coolness from the lukewarm with their Rapid Fire Roundup of Cool Products they've seen during the week. It's all on the Coolness Roundup, a free download from the iTunes store or you can get it straight from the show's official website.

Program Site [Coolness Roundup]

