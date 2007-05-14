Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Connect360 Updated: Let Your Mac Play With Your Xbox 360...Again

For those of you new to this application, it lets the Mac users out there get in on the music, photo and video streaming fun that Windows users have been experiencing on their Xbox 360's for a while now.

This latest update, v3.0, not only lets your Mac properly connect to a 360 that has the latest Spring Update installed, but also has added codec support for H.264 and Mpeg-4 video, even in HD. Too bad it can't decrypt iTunes DRM.

But it does make the idea of spending $300 for an AppleTV a little harder to swallow, especially if you already have a 360 and aren't that into iTunes video downloads â€“ Ben Longo

Product Page [Connect 360] -Link Fixed

