Conan O'Brien Visits Lucasfilm, Intel

Late Night's Conan O'Brien recently traveled out to San Francisco to shoot a week's worth of shows. During his time out there he managed to visit some pretty famous studios, including Lucasfilm and Intel (who were sponsoring his San Franscisco shows). Check out part 1 of his Lucasfilm visit above, and after the jump watch part 2 of the visit and also see him suck on the teet of his Intel sponsor (in a funny way).

NBC used their fists of fury to bully Youtube into taking down the video hosted there of the Intel visit. That is strange because NBC has a Youtube account that the other two Conan clips are uploaded from. Hopefully NBC will be uploading shortly.

Travels with Conan [NBC]