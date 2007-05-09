Conan O'Brien Visits Lucasfilm, Intel

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Late Night's Conan O'Brien recently traveled out to San Francisco to shoot a week's worth of shows. During his time out there he managed to visit some pretty famous studios, including Lucasfilm and Intel (who were sponsoring his San Franscisco shows). Check out part 1 of his Lucasfilm visit above, and after the jump watch part 2 of the visit and also see him suck on the teet of his Intel sponsor (in a funny way).

NBC used their fists of fury to bully Youtube into taking down the video hosted there of the Intel visit. That is strange because NBC has a Youtube account that the other two Conan clips are uploaded from. Hopefully NBC will be uploading shortly.

â€“Travis Hudson

Travels with Conan [NBC]

