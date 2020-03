No more putting our iPods in sandwich bags for us! This completely waterproof TwinBird MP3 player withstands shower water, sink water, bath water, and even pool water in order to bring you your 128MB of music wherever you go. Wait, 128MB? That waterproofing must have taken up just about the entirety of the player for it to only have a 1998-level of storage.

