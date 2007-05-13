Compact Handheld Laser Show Gadget

Have you ever been to a concert where, say, U2 is shooting lasers into the audience. And you are like, "Wow, that's so cool, and I've never been attracted to men before I saw Bono in those pants, covered in sweat and the most delicate layer of philanthropic African dust. I wish I could be him, wear his skin like a parka, or at least have those cool lasers."

Unfortunately, none of these desires can come to pass. But you can have a sorta crappy knockoff laser show for about $200. Using the CHLSG, you can create your own rudimintary designs with built in template tools. Couple this gadget with the right pair of sunglasses, and you just might be in business.

Hit the jump for a shot of the laser show in action.





