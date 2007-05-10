Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Comcast Shows Ass-Kicking Cable Modem Tech, 25x Faster But Not For You

comcast_cablemodem.jpgComcast blew the doors off the NCTA (National Cable Television Association) Cable Show in Las Vegas this week, showing off a quick-like-a-bunny cable modem using DOCSIS 3.0 technology developed by CableLabs, that group that gives the thumbs up or down to all hardware related to cable.

The tricky thing about this modem (which could someday look like the old Comcast box pictured here) is the way it lashes together four cables to give you a lickety-split download rate of 150Mb per second, a heckuva sight faster than the 2Mbps to 5 Mbps you get with a cable modem these days if you're lucky.

Rejoice. Now cable weasels like Comcast and Time Warner Cable will be able to tell their customers they're getting 25 times the speed they got before, but then throttle them by 100x, perhaps making stockholders happy. If we ever see the benefit of this technology, they'll charge us 25x for it. â€“ Charlie White


Comcast CEO shows superfast modem capable of 150 Mbps downloads [Newlaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles