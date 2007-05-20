Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Colorware Extends Paintjobs to Zunes

colorwarezune.png

Now that you saw what a great job colorware did on Xbox 360s, you'll be glad to know they now color Microsoft Zunes as well. You can either ship them your Zune and have them color it up for $74, or buy an entirely new one for $325.

This process unfortunately kills the doubleshot effect Zunes have, but you do gain the ability to make the back, front, wheels and buttons all different colors. Peep that crazy Christmas edition Zune I just made. Did you know I was a fashion designer before Giz? – Jason Chen

Product Page [Colorware]

