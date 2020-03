Everyone knows you shouldn't have a safe that looks like a safe. The robbers will know exactly where your valuables are and will focus on cracking it. What you need is a good hiding spot. Sure, you could hide your valuables in some poop-stained tighty-whiteys, but, well, gross.

This wall clock tells the time and also hides your goods. Unless the person robbing you is really desperate for a new timepiece, they won't touch the clock. Unless they've read this, in which case, whoops, our bad.

