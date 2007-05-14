Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

ClearSmile: Tooth Cleaning Machine

Here's an entrant from the Modern Marvels Invent Now Challenge. He's a dentist with an Idea: a machine that cleans your teeth called the ClearSmile. It works by pumping cleansing solution around your teeth for those times when mouthwash just won't do. Even with as awkwardly as this gadget looks to operate, we have to respect that he's developing the (detergent?) tablets with an accredited university.

Notice his Freudian slip of "Scrubbing Bubbles"â€”so young, so much potential, so sued before never turning a profit. â€“ Mark Wilson with video by Richard Blakeley

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles