ClearSmile: Tooth Cleaning Machine

Here's an entrant from the Modern Marvels Invent Now Challenge. He's a dentist with an Idea: a machine that cleans your teeth called the ClearSmile. It works by pumping cleansing solution around your teeth for those times when mouthwash just won't do. Even with as awkwardly as this gadget looks to operate, we have to respect that he's developing the (detergent?) tablets with an accredited university.

Notice his Freudian slip of "Scrubbing Bubbles"â€”so young, so much potential, so sued before never turning a profit.