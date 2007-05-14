Claytronics: Programmable Nano-matter Creates Objects, Bad Fake Ads, Lousy Actors

This is Claytronics, a concept technology "formed by billions of microscopic robots, each with computational abilities and sensors that enable interaction." In theory, it will allow you to create 3D objects directly and manipulate them in real time. Like Silly Putty but smart, animated and without all the mess.

I truly hope that Claytronics becomes reality one day. Along with killer giant robots programmed to destroy every promotional video that looks like an infomercial from the '80s with bad actors, power-Muzak and forced clichÃ©d taglines like "Claytronics, Make It Happenâ„¢."

