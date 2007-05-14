Claytronics: Programmable Nano-matter Creates Objects, Bad Fake Ads, Lousy Actors

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

This is Claytronics, a concept technology "formed by billions of microscopic robots, each with computational abilities and sensors that enable interaction." In theory, it will allow you to create 3D objects directly and manipulate them in real time. Like Silly Putty but smart, animated and without all the mess.

I truly hope that Claytronics becomes reality one day. Along with killer giant robots programmed to destroy every promotional video that looks like an infomercial from the '80s with bad actors, power-Muzak and forced clichÃ©d taglines like "Claytronics, Make It Happenâ„¢." â€“ Jesus Diaz

(Vide0) Synthetic Reality [TechEBlog]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

