Cinco De Mayo: Heated Nacho Tray

May 2, only a few more days until the festivities begin. Cinco de Mayo is the reason for the festivities I'm speaking of. Even though I am only half Hispanic, Cinco de Mayo is the perfect excuse to eat nachos, sit outside and get drunk on Modelo, Tecate and Corona. This heated nacho tray is the perfect accessory for that Cinco de Mayo party. It will keep the dip nice and toasty. It is powered with the good 'ole fashion wall outlet, but this device is just begging for a USB mod. $19.

