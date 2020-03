You don't have to look like Joe Dirt when you haul your Memorial Day barbecue detritus to the curb tomorrow if you chunk it in these snootier-than-thou fashionable trash bags.

Covered in a damask pattern with a baby blue drawstring, they make standard black or white garbage bags look plain uncivilized. Or they just make you look like a dick, especially since they run $10 for 20 bags.

Product Page [via Slashgear]