Could it be that this Australian man was inspired by our own pants-stuffing Jason Chen of Wii-down-your-pants fame? This guy seen on the video somehow fits a huge projector down his pants and then laboriously walks out of an electronics store.

Next: tough legislation will be introduced to keep bloggers from suggesting new shoplifting methods. Not to encourage anybody or anything, but this guy actually got away with this crime.

How To Hide a Projector In One's Underwear [Wired Gadget Lab]