Chargepod 6-Way Charger for Small Electronics

Tired of dealing with all those wall warts and multiple plugs, wires, and power devices? Here's the Chargepod from Callpod, doing a six-way with your small electronics such as cellphones, headsets and MP3 players. You pick out the devices you'd like to accommodate from the list on the Callpod site, and this tiny, lightweight device can juice up six of them at the same time.

A disadvantage we're seeing at this point is that you can't use Chargepod with larger electronic devices such as laptops. It includes an AC power adapter, and you can also get an optional USB adapter ($29.95) or a car charger ($19.95). We're digging those little blue indicator lights, but its $49.95 price (plus $9.95 per adapter) seems a little steep. We'll have to test this thing for you. â€“ Charlie White

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

