The Changing Cupboard was featured at the Milan Furniture Fair 2007. While scholars will enjoy the social critique of the print medium's reaction to everyday events, I'm mesmerized by the ad-free use of two-panel billboard technologies in the living room.

Note to self: redecorate home with 100% pixel design.

Second note to self: make sure wife is out of the house during project.

Changing Cupboard [blographic]