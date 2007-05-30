Chalkboard, Chalk and Eraser Cellphone Strap

The reason why we're so into cellphone straps here is for their ability make otherwise boring cellphones slightly more interesting—or great cellphones a little greater. Case in point? This chalkboard cellphone strap.

It's a miniature chalkboard complete with chalk and eraser so you can doodle or write little notes to yourself while you're out. Need to take down a number? Write it on the chalkboard. Just be careful when you put it into your pants or you'll have a pocketful of chalk and no date for the weekend. Sounds like all four years of high school and parts of college for us.

Product Page [Rakuten via Tokyo Mango]