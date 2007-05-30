Chalkboard, Chalk and Eraser Cellphone Strap

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

chalkboard.jpgThe reason why we're so into cellphone straps here is for their ability make otherwise boring cellphones slightly more interesting—or great cellphones a little greater. Case in point? This chalkboard cellphone strap.

It's a miniature chalkboard complete with chalk and eraser so you can doodle or write little notes to yourself while you're out. Need to take down a number? Write it on the chalkboard. Just be careful when you put it into your pants or you'll have a pocketful of chalk and no date for the weekend. Sounds like all four years of high school and parts of college for us. – Jason Chen

Product Page [Rakuten via Tokyo Mango]

