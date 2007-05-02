Cellphone-style Camera Packs Whopper LCD

Designed by Matthew Swinton, the Axis camera fits in your hand vertically (like a cellphone) to let you take pictures with one hand rather than two. One side of the camera holds the lens (along with the protective lid) while the other packs a massive LCD for viewing your pics and videos. I like it 'cause it looks more natural for one-handed picture taking, but I'd also like to see this concept camera slimmed down (Exilim style) or maybe just a tad smaller.

Axis, Cellphone Like Digital Camera [Yanko Design]