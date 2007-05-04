Nokia's New Entry-level Phone is also its Thinnest

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Nokia%20Barracuda.jpg Dubbed the Barracuda, Nokia's new 2630 phone is the company's thinnest phone to date, measuring in at approximately 1cm thick. The entry-level phone also comes with Bluetooth, a built-in camera and all your basic media features (including an FM radio and MP3 ringtones).

Its sibling, the 2760, ups the stakes by adding GPRS, video recording and video playback. The phones will debut in Q3 of 2007 for $US115 (2630) and $US122 (2760). Personally, I'd go for the sister (the 2760) if I had to choose, although the the 2630 does look nicer. â€“ Louis Ramirez

