Only Japan could have come up with this item: a mobile phone strap that's not only shaped like an eraser, but houses two AA batteries and is actually a phone charger.

Unfortunately, the only phones that can be charged with this thing are from FOMA and SoftBank—both only available in Japan — but we're sure somebody can come up with something similar for US phones. Get to work, crazies!

