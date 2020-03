You've seen the phone charms that look like a miniature version of your actual phone before, but Strap-ya's just released a new batch of phones for your miniaturization needs.

Most of these phones are Japanese, but we do see a couple RAZRs and possibly some Sony Ericssons in there too. All of them actually slide and flip—just like the real thing. No real point here; they just look cool.

Product Page [Strapya]