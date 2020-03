Jabra has some sexy headsets on show here, crafted by designer Jacob Jensen.

They are special editions of the JX10 model Bluetooth headset, deubbed the JX10 Cara. One in brushed steel finish, which looks the goods. But the other... oh, just your everyday 24-ct gold plate. As tacky as these things can look sometimes, this actually looks very, very good.

Definitely the headset I'd be wearing if I was taking calls while waling the red carpet.

More images after the jump.