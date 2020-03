We checked in on the Google stand, which was little more than signs, a bunch of laptops, and some reps. What does an online company show off at a trade show anyway?

They were really there selling both sides of their ad business — AdWords and AdSense. Riveting stuff. Across the aisle was one of their partners, though, with some cool Google-brand server appliances. Probably the nicest racks I've ever seen. Image after the jump... and get your mind out of the gutter. It's not that sort of rack!