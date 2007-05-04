Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

CeBIT: AME - Table goes up, table goes down

ame-table-04.jpg

ame-table-05.jpg

Spend a little too long at your desk? Of course you do. These tables will do your back the world of good, letting you raise and lower your desk so you can shift between sitting and standing over the course of the day. Even low enough to sit on a swiss ball or kneel now and then if that takes your fancy. It's all about saving your back!

Your back, and your rat's nest of cables too. The arms and legs have cable channels, and under the back edge of the desk you can add an electricals duct, where six power points can live so you only need a single cable running away from the desk to your outlet. Neat, tidy, sexy, smart. And Aussie.

These are made by a crew in Melbourne, and the tables start at $1900 and flow up to over $4000 with all the bells and whistles seen on this desk here. Plus they can do all kinds of customisations to suit your exact needs. My back is already trying to remind me to go order one now. More close up pics around the table after the jump.

[ AME Systems ]

ame-table-02.jpg

ame-table-03.jpg

ame-table-01.jpg

-Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles