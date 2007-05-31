Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

CD to iPod Ripping iLoad Reviewed (Verdict: Only For People Who Hate Computers)

iload.jpgThe only type of person who would use the iLoad by Wingspan is the person who either hates computers or doesn't know how to use them. The device takes in your iPod, then rips CDs into digital form and loads them onto your iPod. No PC required.

Crunchgear took one for a spin, and thought it worked as advertised but was super noisy doing it. Once your music is transferred from the CD into your iPod, you can also delete tracks by title or category—again, straight from the iLoad without a PC.

Is it worth the $299 price tag? Only if you're an anti-computer guy who still wants access to an iPod. – Jason Chen

Product Page [iLoad via Crunchgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles