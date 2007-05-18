Cat Cable Clip Looks Cute, Organizes

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

catcableclips.jpgTo some, cable management is an issue more troublesome than the current state of our nation. People are freaks when it comes to cables and these Cat Cable Clips could be the perfect gift for that neat freak cat lady who everyone knows. The cats are suction clips that can stick to a variety of objects, organizing and filtering the cables. Seriously, these things are pretty damn cute, but even the fattest cat couldn't tackle my mess of wires around my workstation. They are $3.99 for a pack of three.

