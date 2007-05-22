Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Casio Exilim EX-Z1200SR, a Smarter Me-Too Point and Shooter

What's this, worldwide 12-megapixel camera day? First we hear about Panasonic's 12.2-megapixel camera, and now Casio joins the fun with its Exilim EX-Z1200SR, a 12.1-megapixel point-and-shooter with a 2.8-inch viewscreen that's slightly larger than Panasonic's 2.5-incher, but with a slower rapid-fire shooting rate—just 3fps versus that blazing 8fps of the Panasonic model we mentioned earlier today. But this Casio is pretty smart, detecting moving objects and then setting the shutter speed and ISO accordingly. Neat stuff.

Besides that and those 12.1 megapixels—which will now give you the ability to shoot an image that will still be sharp even if you blow it up to a size big enough to cover the deck of an aircraft carrier—there's not a whole lot more that's new and interesting about this flagship point-and-shooter from Casio. Heck, the company's not even telling us with the price is. You had 10,000 choices of me-too point-and-shoot cameras before, and now you have 10,001. Good luck. We'd rather have the babe in the red dress. – Charlie White

Casio Exilim [Digital Photography Review]

