Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Carry This Hammock With You, But Not Too Far

hammock_productshot.jpg

It's getting to be hammock season, and we want to assist you in your lazy, hazy and crazy activities for the summer, so what better idea than to show you this Discovery Deluxe Portable Hammock? Well, "luggable" might be a more accurate word, because the thing weighs 22 pounds.

If you can deal with that, it's well over 8 feet long so it's probably sizable enough to accommodate even the tallest Gizmodian siesta seeker, as long as you don't weigh more than an eighth of a ton. Take the jump for one more pic of this slacker's device in (in)action.

hammock_intheyard.jpg

It's those steel frames that make this sucker weigh that hefty 22 pounds, even so, this hammock is designed for carrying, with a couple of shoulder straps will help you lug it to that special secluded spot. It's yours for $99.95. – Charlie White

Product Page [Discovery Channel Store]Thanks, Kevin!

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles