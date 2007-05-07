Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Canon PowerShot S5 IS: Compact Camera Wants to be SLR When She Grows Up

Here's the new Canon PowerShot G5 IS, 8 megapixels of compact camera with an attitude, and 1:2.7-3.5 lenses with 12x optical zoom. The new camera supports video mode with stereo sound recording, as you can see from the two microphones mounted in the front.

Commanded by Canon's DIGIC III processor, this SLR Mini-Me comes loaded with optical Image Stabilizer and a 2.5-inc LCD screen that you can freely move around. The camera supports face detection for auto-focus, built-in red-eye correction and can even use extra optics for telephoto and wide-angle shots using an optional lens adapter. It also has a flash shoe and support for SDCH/SD and MMC memory cards. Weighting 15.9 oz it looks like the build is solid, although I am not convinced about the 4 alkaline batteries included in the package. We don't have a price yet, but we have a gallery with sample photos and images of the camera for *free*. â€“ Jesus Diaz

