Canon IXUS 950 IS: Will Recognize Your Face, Still Doesn't Look Like Liv Tyler

Another Canon PowerShot is on the streets. The 850 IS (if you live in Yurp or Oz it answers to the name of Ixus 950 IS) replaces the SD700 IS (Ixus 800 IS) and has an 8-megapixel 1/2.5" CCD sensor and 4 x optical zoom. Add to that optical Image Stabilization, face detection, a 2.5" PureColor LCD monitor, auto ISO shift, red-eye correction, time lapse mode and creative lighting effect.

Vital statistics are 3.6" x 2.2" x 1" and it weighs approx 5.8 oz. But please, Canon, forget your Image Stabilizer, you need a Name Stabilizerâ€”can we have a bit of Euro-American symmetry, please? More pics for you to feast your eyes on in the gallery below.

AU: We changed the header to reflect the local naming of this camera — the IXUS 950 IS. It isn't yet available here. The current 850 model sells for $699.

Press Release [Canon Japan]