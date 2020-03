Looks like Canon and Toshiba are delaying SEDs yet again. This time around they're claiming they need more time to figure out how to mass produce the panels at an affordable price. SEDs were at one time a promising technology combining the best elements of a plasma, LCD and CRT at a cheap price, but at this rate, they've become a prime example of vapourware. Sorry SED, as much as we tried rooting for you, you just keep letting us down.

Toshiba, Canon Delay SED TV Debut Again [Reg Hardware]