Can you spot the fake? Motorola hopes so

Motorola has an interesting campaign on, showing the fact that it is tough to spot the difference between genuine Motorola Bluetooth accessories and nasty Asian copies.

There are some cool test sheets doing the rounds in Asia, with side-by-side shots of legit and fake H500 and H700 units, as well as a fully packaged H700. The sheet has a peel back face so you can make your guesses, then reveal whether you got it right or wrong.

Why not give it a try? Answers below the fold.

Well, I nailed this test. But then I ace tests day in, day out. How'd you do?

Counterfeit sub-site [Motorola]