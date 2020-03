Hey home theater PC lovers! Those of you who are still waiting around for CableCARD-enabled machines in order to get high-def cable in your home theater setup don't have to wait much longer, since these CC machines are finally shipping.

If you wanted to get a sneak peek at what you're going to get with these systems, check out our exclusive first hands on with Niveus's systems back in April. We'll have more coverage on these soon as well.

Gallery [Gizmodo]