Button Lights: Chic Country Tech

With the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) in full swing, we're seeing some really fun designs floating around the web. These Button Lights are the product of Silvia Campan from the University of Bozen.

We appreciate a design that not only unabashedly displays its wires, but one that is structured around the very idea. The Button Lights manage to both look fantastic and diverge from the ceramic goose styling I would generally anticipate from the name.

Just don't lose a button or you're f&#[email protected]

NY Design Week 2007 [core77]