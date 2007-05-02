Bursting Your Bubble: Mac OS X Less Secure Than Vista?

If prize-winning security researcher Dino Dai Zovi is correct, it's time for Mac fanboys to stop being so smug about Mac OS X security. Dai Zovi says Microsoft Windows Vista slam dunks Mac OS X 10.4 when it comes to vulnerabilities:

"I have found the code quality, at least in terms of security, to be much better overall in Vista than Mac OS X 10.4. It is obvious from observing affected components in security patches that Microsoft's Security Development Lifecycle (SDL) has resulted in fewer vulnerabilities in newly written code. I hope that more software vendors follow their lead in developing proactive software security development methodologies."

Should we believe this guy?

Yes, actually.

This is not just some paid shill. He's the guy who took home a $10,000 prize for his MacBook hijack a couple of weeks ago. But he has a tip or two to help keep things as secure as possible, too:

I recommend that Mac users make their primary user a non-admin account, use a separate keychain for important passwords, and store sensitive documents in a separate encrypted disk image. I think these are fairly straightforward steps that many users can take to better protect their sensitive information on their computer.

Why do these hackers do this, anyway? Apparently there is no shelter from the storm of miscreants who want to hack into our stuff.

