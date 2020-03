Nowadays its pretty easy to find an LCD monitor that rotates and pivots, but if you don't have the cash to spend on a new display (or if you just like building things on your own), a user by the name of odrarek has posted up instructions on how to build your own rotating/pivoting LCD stand. The materials needed are pretty simple and it's only a five-step process. Not a bad way to give your monitor a quick and painless upgrade.

