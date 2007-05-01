Bubble Head Web Cam, The Multitasking Monitor-Top Companion

At first glance we thought these were pencil sharpeners, but this webcam concept by Nanjing OIOI Design still has more functionality than just shooting video. These odd designs also incorporate a clock around the lens, and have stubby little flexible arms that can hold a pencil, pen or message.

Designed for the wee ones, we especially like the Superman designâ€”check it out after the jump.



Since webcams are becoming a dime a dozen these days, perhaps some manufacturer will pick up on these whimsical designs.

