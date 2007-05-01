Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Bubble Head Web Cam, The Multitasking Monitor-Top Companion

egghead.jpg

At first glance we thought these were pencil sharpeners, but this webcam concept by Nanjing OIOI Design still has more functionality than just shooting video. These odd designs also incorporate a clock around the lens, and have stubby little flexible arms that can hold a pencil, pen or message.

Designed for the wee ones, we especially like the Superman designâ€”check it out after the jump.

egghead2.jpg
Since webcams are becoming a dime a dozen these days, perhaps some manufacturer will pick up on these whimsical designs. â€“ Charlie White

Bubble head Web Camera is Totally Funky [Newlaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles