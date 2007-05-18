Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Bring your Happy Friends Down with a Bump with the Pessimist's Mug

pessimistmug.jpg

If you're the kind of person who always sees the negative side of everything then the Pessimist's mug could be worth investing in. Never again will you have to complain about your cups overflowing with joy/liquid/breasts again, as your attitude is writ large for everyone to see as you sip your morning coffee. Designed by the "perpetually miserable," the Pessimist's cup is not suitable for drinking either milk or White Russians. It costs $9.95 and if you buy it you can moan that you never got your money's worth. – Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Despair via Dizzy Thinks]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles