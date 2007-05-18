Bring your Happy Friends Down with a Bump with the Pessimist's Mug

If you're the kind of person who always sees the negative side of everything then the Pessimist's mug could be worth investing in. Never again will you have to complain about your cups overflowing with joy/liquid/breasts again, as your attitude is writ large for everyone to see as you sip your morning coffee. Designed by the "perpetually miserable," the Pessimist's cup is not suitable for drinking either milk or White Russians. It costs $9.95 and if you buy it you can moan that you never got your money's worth.

