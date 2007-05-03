Bring the Basketball Court With You Wherever You Go

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

If you can't manage to take your Hummer out on the town without a guarantee that you'll be able to shoot hoops, you might have a problem. That problem won't be solved by dropping $500 on a basketball hoop that attaches to the back of your vehicle, but I guess it'll keep your stress levels down.

It seems to me that you could make basketball a lot more interesting by having a buddy drive slowly around the parking lot while you're trying to play. Sure, it might be dangerous, but it will justify sticking a giant basketball hoop on the back of your car a little bit more. â€“Adam Frucci

