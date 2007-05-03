Bring the Basketball Court With You Wherever You Go

If you can't manage to take your Hummer out on the town without a guarantee that you'll be able to shoot hoops, you might have a problem. That problem won't be solved by dropping $500 on a basketball hoop that attaches to the back of your vehicle, but I guess it'll keep your stress levels down.

It seems to me that you could make basketball a lot more interesting by having a buddy drive slowly around the parking lot while you're trying to play. Sure, it might be dangerous, but it will justify sticking a giant basketball hoop on the back of your car a little bit more.

Product Page [via Core77]