UPDATED: Digg Riot Over Pulled HD-DVD Key Story

The power of Web 2.0 is in full effect over at Digg, where users are revolting over Digg's decision to pull a story (that netted over 15,000 diggs) and reportedly boot a user for posting the HD-DVD AACS Processing Key number, which would allow someone to crack the copy protection on an HD-DVD. The front page of Digg consists entirely of stories flaunting the number or criticizing Digg for its actions.

[UPDATE: About two hours after posting the above, Kevin Rose, Digg founder, reposted the HD-DVD key himself, in response to the massive negative reaction to pulling the original story. A snip of Kevin's statement, and the original screen grab we had of the fallout, are below the fold.

Said Kevin:

...after seeing hundreds of stories and reading thousands of comments, youâ€™ve made it clear. Youâ€™d rather see Digg go down fighting than bow down to a bigger company. We hear you, and effective immediately we wonâ€™t delete stories or comments containing the code and will deal with whatever the consequences might be. If we lose, then what the hell, at least we died trying.

