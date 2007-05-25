This is another one of the great gadgets offered by the folks at Skymall. This is a device that dispenses a perfected portioned bowl of cereal every time. No longer will you have to deal with that box of cereal and keeping the bag sealed with clips and whatnot. Just load up the Breakfix with your cereal of choice and it can dispense a bowl's worth with a simple push of a button. It operates off of batteries, which baffles me because aren't devices like this supposed to be all mechanical? Oh well, no more Lucky Charms overdoses for me! Video demonstration after the jump. $80.
Breakfix Cereal Dispenser
