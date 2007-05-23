Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday night

While we were sleeping ...
- Conference goers spotted a rare species, the Vista Service Pack. But will it ship?
- The Japanese showcased new portable TVs ... but at almost a grand, it could be an expensive way to die.
- Buy one of these gigantastic 787 Dreamliners and you'll get the trolley dollies for free.
- Face it, we all love rumors about our favorite company in Cupertino (is there any other there?) and what they've got in store for us specially if it means better new iMacs.
- Irregular guys might like to twist up a phat one and try and solve an irregular Rubiks cube.