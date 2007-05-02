Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Some real crackers came through overnight. Here's the wrap:

Fighting robots ready to take the field.

Just like the MULE from GRAW 2, only these are smart and can shoot. Say your prayers.

Fujitsu UMPC / tablet hybrid.

Clever designs that fit in the palm of your hand.

Awesome new cables can disappear under paint.

My wife hates cables. Now no one ever has to see them again. Pictured above.

Concept turbines for wind power from car turbulence.

See, more highways could be good for us... or not.

DIY solar heating system.

Macgyver would be proud.