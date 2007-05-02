Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Some real crackers came through overnight. Here's the wrap:

Fighting robots ready to take the field.
Just like the MULE from GRAW 2, only these are smart and can shoot. Say your prayers.

Fujitsu UMPC / tablet hybrid.
Clever designs that fit in the palm of your hand.

Awesome new cables can disappear under paint.
My wife hates cables. Now no one ever has to see them again. Pictured above.

Concept turbines for wind power from car turbulence.
See, more highways could be good for us... or not.

DIY solar heating system.
Macgyver would be proud.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles