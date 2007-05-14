Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Mother's Day is officially over, so it's safe to dive back into reading all your fave gadget tidbits. Here's a tasty selection:

James Webb Space Telescope: HUGE!
Peeping into backyards around the galaxy.

Solient solar concentrators focus sun's death rays.
For the power of good, not evil.

Plastic blood for actual humans?
For military use only: not as vampire junk food.

Want free drinks for watching ads?
Then you should move to Japan. But do it anyway!

Feel the noise: a woofer to rattle your pants.
Watch out for the brown note.

Lock your mailbox PIN style.
Keep prying eyes away from the mags wrapped in brown paper.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

