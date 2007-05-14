Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Mother's Day is officially over, so it's safe to dive back into reading all your fave gadget tidbits. Here's a tasty selection:
James Webb Space Telescope: HUGE!
Peeping into backyards around the galaxy.
Solient solar concentrators focus sun's death rays.
For the power of good, not evil.
Plastic blood for actual humans?
For military use only: not as vampire junk food.
Want free drinks for watching ads?
Then you should move to Japan. But do it anyway!
Feel the noise: a woofer to rattle your pants.
Watch out for the brown note.
Lock your mailbox PIN style.
Keep prying eyes away from the mags wrapped in brown paper.