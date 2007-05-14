Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Mother's Day is officially over, so it's safe to dive back into reading all your fave gadget tidbits. Here's a tasty selection:

James Webb Space Telescope: HUGE!

Peeping into backyards around the galaxy.

Solient solar concentrators focus sun's death rays.

For the power of good, not evil.

Plastic blood for actual humans?

For military use only: not as vampire junk food.

Want free drinks for watching ads?

Then you should move to Japan. But do it anyway!

Feel the noise: a woofer to rattle your pants.

Watch out for the brown note.

Lock your mailbox PIN style.

Keep prying eyes away from the mags wrapped in brown paper.