Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

PC World names Top 100 of 2007?

Talk about premature evaluation!

Vanity mirror tracks your face wherever you go

So good it will even track vampires... still can't show them, though.

Tesla car freaks build giant bunny slipper vehicles.

I can't help but wonder what Anya would do if she saw these coming.

USB mini fridge: one can, chilled fast.

Who needs a bigger fridge if it only takes 5 minutes to chill one at a time?

80GB PS3 shipping in Korea.

33% more hard drive — why? Because you can!

Advice: what to expect from Dell's Ubuntu.

A good primer, even though we can't get it here just yet.